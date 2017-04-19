Boy’s emotional reaction to Cubs tickets is the best thing you’ll see today

A Chicago Cubs fan’s first trip to Wrigley Field can be an emotional experience. Usually the tears come when one enters the Friendly Confines. But for a hardworking Indiana boy, he only needed to lay his eyes on the tickets for the magic to hit him.

Yahoo reports 9-year-old Kolt Kyler was surprised last weekend with tickets to a Cubs-Cardinals game. His mom filmed the surprise as his dad gave him the tickets.

Surprised with @Cubs tickets for working hard at school, on the farm, and on the baseball field ⚾️ He may or may not be their biggest fan! pic.twitter.com/EVsufB5cSF — Hannah Himes (@HannahHimes) April 16, 2017

The video shows Kolt’s father acknowledging how hard Kolt has been working on the family farm in Pierceton, Indiana.

As Yahoo puts it:

Then there’s this admirable moment where Kolt shows his dedication to doing whatever his family needs from him.

“This is something here that you and I are going to do and it’s going to take a whole day to do it. Do you want to do it?” Andy asks. Kolt says yes, not even knowing what it is. It could have been more work around the farm, but he was ready.

But it was tickets to a Chicago Cubs game. Once Koly realizes what it is, he starts to cry.

Once you watch the video, Kolt might not be the only one in tears.

Have a great time Kolt!!