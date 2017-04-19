× Body found inside suburban home; Police suspect homicide

CICERO, Ill. – Authorities in Cicero are conducting a death investigation after a person was found dead in a home.

Earlier Wednesday, officers performed a well-being check in the 2100 block of 59th Court.

They found the victim lying face down and tied up on the couch.

Investigators suspect it is a homicide.

Police say the victim’s employer called police after the person didn’t show up for work.

The victim has not been identified.