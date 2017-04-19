×

Join WGN-TV Chief Meterologist Tom Skilling, University of Illinois professor, Don Wuebbles, and Senior Fellow at the Chicago Council on Global

Affairs Karen Weigert for a discussion of Signal and Noise in Weather and Climate, and their implications on policy design and implementation. Free of charge. Open to students, staff, faculty and public. Must present an ID at the door.

Takes Place April 20, 2017, 6:30 PM

Owen L. Coon Auditorium

Donald P. Jacobs Center

2001 Sheridan Road, Evanston

Sponsored by: One Book, Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences, Buffett

Institute for Global Studies, Institute for Sustainability and Energy at Northwestern,

Associated Student Government Sustainability Committee, Engineers for a

Sustainable World, NU Real Food, & Students for Ecological and Environmental

Development