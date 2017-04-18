Watch Indiana cop get attacked by a goose outside work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A detective in Indiana did not get a warm welcome at work.

Surveillance video captures a goose attack outside of a police station.

In the video, you'll see a man turn the corner on the sidewalk before a goose charges at him.

He uses his bag as a shield then whacks the bird with it, but the bird comes back and pushes him into a bush.

This sidewalk is between the parking lot and the front door of the police station.

The detective had to take an alternate route to work after forgetting his keys to the offices' entrance.