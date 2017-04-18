Watch vet with prosthetic leg carry woman across Boston Marathon finish line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOSTON -- A veteran with a prosthetic leg from Pennsylvania is capturing hearts with his brave gesture during the closing moments of this year's Boston Marathon.

Army Staff Sergeant Earl Granville of Carbondale can be seen carrying a woman across the finish line in a Facebook video from Boston's ABC affiliate WCVB. The has been viewed more than 6 million times.

Granville was on his third deployment to Afghanistan in 2008 when his vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb.

Granville has competed in multiple marathons using a hand bike.

On Monday, he completed the Boston Marathon without a bike.