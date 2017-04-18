Vandals shooting out car windows in suburb

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STREAMWOOD, Ill. – Police are looking for a group of vandals who are shooting out the windows of high-end luxury cars.

Some residents are concerned though they are not being targeted because of their cars but because of the color of their skin.

The suspects hit 15 cars in the 0-100 blk of Augusta Drive Monday night between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

Neighbors say they don’t think there was a victim who’s not an immigrant and specifically, a person of color.

Police confirm they’ve had reports from this neighborhood and at this point, they say the vandalism appears random.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.