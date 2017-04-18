× Tuesday Chicago-area hydrologic river stages and flood/advisory forecasts

Segments of the Des Plaines at Russell and Fox River at Algonquin and Montgomery are not expected to flood, but are close to bankfull and Flood Advisories continue. Minor Flooding continues on the Kankakee River at Shelby affecting Lake and Newton Counties in Indiana and the Illinois River at LaSalle affecting Bureau, LaSalle and Putnam Counties in Illinois – both are forecast to fall below flood Wednesday. Rivers in flood or under a flood Advisory are depicted in green strips on the highlighted map.

Following are the latest river stages/flood forecasts compiled by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…