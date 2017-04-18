Tuesday Chicago-area hydrologic river stages and flood/advisory forecasts

Segments of the Des Plaines at Russell and Fox River at Algonquin and Montgomery are not expected to flood, but are close to bankfull and Flood Advisories continue. Minor Flooding continues on the Kankakee River at Shelby affecting Lake and Newton Counties in Indiana and the Illinois River at LaSalle affecting Bureau, LaSalle and Putnam Counties in Illinois – both are forecast to fall below flood Wednesday. Rivers in flood or under a flood Advisory are depicted in green strips on the highlighted map.

Following are the latest river stages/flood forecasts compiled by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave   7.0       2.63  07 AM Tue  -0.68

Des Plaines River
Russell              7.0       6.80  06 AM Tue   0.15 Advisory
Gurnee               7.0       6.40  06 AM Tue  -0.05
Lincolnshire        12.5      10.51  07 AM Tue  -0.21
Des Plaines         15.0      12.21  07 AM Tue  -0.26
River Forest        16.0       9.22  07 AM Tue  -0.54
Riverside            7.0       4.68  07 AM Tue  -0.44

Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater  9.5       9.07  06 AM Tue   0.09 Advisory
Montgomery          13.0      12.68  07 AM Tue  -0.03 Advisory
Dayton              12.0       9.68  07 AM Tue  -0.39

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook         19.5      16.11  07 AM Tue  -0.42

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville         11.5       8.21  07 AM Tue  -0.34

Du Page River
Plainfield          12.0       7.82  07 AM Tue  -0.49
Shorewood            6.5       3.23  07 AM Tue  -0.34

Iroquois River
Rensselaer          12.0       6.34  05 AM Tue  -0.40
Foresman            18.0      11.09  07 AM Tue  -0.47
Chebanse            16.0       7.30  07 AM Tue  -0.37
Iroquois            18.0      11.57  07 AM Tue  -0.34

Sugar Creek
Milford             18.0       7.72  07 AM Tue  -1.15

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge        10.0       7.35  07 AM Tue  -0.26
Kouts               11.0       8.16  07 AM Tue  -0.24
Shelby               9.0       9.22  07 AM Tue  -0.26 Minor
Momence              5.0       3.50  07 AM Tue  -0.13
Wilmington           6.5       3.21  07 AM Tue  -0.13

Thorn Creek
Thornton            10.0       3.32  06 AM Tue   0.00

Hart Ditch
Dyer                12.0       2.59  07 AM Tue  -0.13

Little Calumet River
Munster             12.0       6.00  07 AM Tue  -0.21
South Holland       16.5       6.42  06 AM Tue  -0.18

Mazon River
Coal City           12.0       2.64  07 AM Tue  -0.12

Vermilion River
Pontiac             14.0       4.90  07 AM Tue  -0.22
Leonore             16.0       6.98  07 AM Tue  -0.20

Upper Illinois River
Morris              16.0       8.14  07 AM Tue  -0.69
Ottawa             463.0     460.31  06 AM Tue  -0.35
La Salle            20.0      20.27  07 AM Tue  -0.18 Minor

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb             10.0       4.52  07 AM Tue  -0.49

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere            9.0       5.04  07 AM Tue  -0.73
Perryville          12.0       9.03  06 AM Tue  -0.53

Pecatonica River
Shirland            12.0       9.55  07 AM Tue   0.30

Rock River
Rockton             10.0       7.38  06 AM Tue  -0.05
Rockford             9.0       3.60  07 AM Tue  -0.04
Byron               13.0      10.27  07 AM Tue  -0.16
Dixon               16.0      12.47  06 AM Tue   0.01