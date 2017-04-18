Top summer toys with ‘The Toy Insider Mom’ Laurie Schacht

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Toy Insider is dedicated to providing parents, grandparents, and any gift-giver with the most up-to-date insight on toys and children’s entertainment. We review toys, games, movies, video games, apps, books, and more 365 days a year to help you find the perfect playthings for the kids in your lives.

In addition to our daily product reviews, we also publish two seasonal gift guides, one for spring & summer, and one for the holiday season. A print edition of our holiday gift guide is also featured in the November issue of Family Circle magazine.

Plus, we love to share! We have weekly, daily, and monthly giveaways all year round! With so many amazing toys right at our fingertips, who better to share them with than all of you?

Be sure to keep up with us on social media for new giveaways, recent reviews, and the latest information on toys and children’s entertainment.

For more information, please visit thetoyinsider.com