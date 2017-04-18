× Suspect broke in through window, likely assaulted woman before strangling her, police say

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. – Suburban police announced this afternoon that they believe the suspect in the murder of a woman inside her apartment broke in through a window and most likely sexually assaulted her.

33-year-old Tiffany Thraser was found dead in her apartment in the 2600 block of Clipper Drive in Schaumburg Sunday. Police performed a well being check at her address after Thraser did not show up for church.

Police say she was strangled.

Tuesday, police said in a statement the investigation has led them to believe the suspect “entered the victim’s apartment through a ground floor window which was unlocked.”

Police also said the victim may have been sexually assaulted by the suspect.

Detectives are awaiting further lab results.

Police say Thraser was killed between 8 p.m. on Saturday and 11:45 a.m. Sunday.

They are asking anyone with any information to contact detectives at (847) 882-3534.

