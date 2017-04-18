Supporters rally for suspended CPS special education teacher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago Public School teachers, students and parents are calling on CPS to reinstate an award-winning, special education teacher.

Sarah Chambers, an outspoken critic of CPS, is on suspension from Saucedo Scholastic Academy in the city’s Little Village neighborhood.

The school board is taking steps to fire her.

CPS claims, she engaged in misconduct.

She says, there are false accusations she encouraged a student to opt out of taking a standardized test.

“I think it’s cause I’m a vocal critic of Rahm and the appointed board of education and speaking out for special education rights ,” Chambers said.

In statement, CPS will only say “Ms. Chambers engaged in misconduct that created cause to move to dismiss her. Chambers says she was told it’s because there have been accusations that she encouraged a student to opt out of taking the PARCC test, a standardized test.

A large crowd rallied Tuesday including Cook County Commissioner Chuy Garcia, former Alderman Bob Foretti, members of the Chicago Teachers Union, community groups and members who say the support Chambers and her fight for special education funding.

Chambers will have a chance to present her case to an Illinois State Board of Education hearing officer. A date has not been set.