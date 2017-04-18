Students, parents outraged after school drops curtain on show choir

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. – For more than four decades, The Expressions show choir at Buffalo Grove High School has been wowing audiences. They are nationally ranked as one of the top high school show choirs in the country.

The nearly 40 singers and dancers, 13 band members and six crew members of The Expressions were shocked with some bad news earlier this month. The principal of Buffalo Grove High School announced after this school year, the group will cease to exist.

The District 214 said in a statement:

The program competes nationally and year-round, taking up the bulk of the choral director's time and limiting the school from offering other choral co-curriculars and classes. This decision was difficult to make.

Many students and parents took the news hard and felt like the rug had been pulled out from under them. While the high school's choral director oversees the program, parents say a bulk of the choreography, costume design, musical arranging and directing is outsourced. They also contend show choirs at the other high schools in the district are not being eliminated.

Supporters are hoping the principal will reconsider and save this program, asking the school to find a new director so the show can go on. If not, the final performances for The Expressions will be May 11-13.