Retired Marine completes Boston Marathon on prosthetic leg

BOSTON -- Marathons produce inspiring stories and the Boston Marathon was no different.
Marine Staff Sgt. Jose Luis Sanchez lost part of his left leg to a roadside bomb in Afghanistan six years ago.
But Sanchez completed Monday's marathon, just as he did last year, carrying the American flag, and wearing a "Semper Fi" t-shirt.
It took him about 5-and-a-half hours to complete the race, and photos of him running are going viral across the Internet.
♠FUCK YA WE FINISHED STRONG!! _____________________________________ IT WAS A LONG JOURNEY. I KNEW IT WAS GOING TO BE PAINFUL WITH THESE INJURES BUT, I WAS ABLE TO EMBRACE THE PAIN AND SUFFERING AND ENJOY EVERY MIN OF IT. I KNEW I WASN'T RUNNING ALONE. I KNEW HOW MUCH LOVE AND SUPPORT I HAD. IT MADE THIS 26.2 MILE JOURNEY WORTH EVERY FUCKING STEP OF THE WAY! 🔼SEMPER FUCKING FI !!!!!! _____________________ THANK YOU FOR ALL THE LOVE!!!! WITHOUT YOU THIS WOULD NOT HAVE BEEN POSSIBLE. SPECIAL THANKS: @afflictionclothing @lonestarcrossfit @nike @bfsnutrition @sheep_dog_impact_assistance @semperfifund THESE ORGANIZATIONS HAVE PLAYED IN VITAL ROLE IN HELPING ME KEEP THIS DRIVE ALIVE. THANK YOU ALL. _________ #FUCKIT #FUCKSHITUP #DRIVE #MOTIVATE #INSPIRE #OTHERS #BOSTONSTRONG #RUNBOLD #FITFAM #FITSPIRATION #RUN #BFSNUTRITION #NIKE #TEAMSEMPERFI #SHEEPDOG #AFFLICTIONSPORT #FIGHTHARD #LIVEFREE #LIVEFAST #LOVEHARD #FUCKSHITUP #KEEPTHEDRIVEALIVE
Sanchez told Runner's World he completed the race as a charity member for the Semper Fi Fund, which supports wounded veterans.
"I want to recognize veterans and everyone who thinks they can't do something," he said.