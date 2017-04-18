Report: Jesse Jackson Jr. offered to secretly record conversations for feds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(CHICAGO) Former U.S. Congressman Jesse Jackson Junior may have admitted to possible crimes and offered to help catch others involved.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports Jackson made that offer in a letter to the U.S. Justice Department in August of 2015.

Jackson was on home detention at the time after serving time in prison for stealing campaign funds.

In the letter, Jackson offers to secretly record conversations for federal investigators.

“Mr. Jackson has informed the government of potential violations of law by him and others,” reads the letter from Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel C. Richenthal to Jackson attorney John Colette.

Jackson “has indicated that he desires to undertake certain actions, including participating in monitored and/or recorded telephone and/or email conversations and meetings, with the intention of providing the government with additional information regarding these potential violations of law,” the letter also states.

The letter does not say who the targets were or what the crimes were.

Jackson's divorce attorney says he will make a statement Tuesday.

The U.S. Attorney's office declined to comment.