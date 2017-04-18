× Naperville ranked 2nd best place to live in U.S.

A new survey has picked Naperville as the second best city to live in the U.S.

“Niche” looked at thousands of towns and cities across the country, rating them on schools, cost of living, job opportunities and nightlife.

Naperville got an A+ for its schools and family life. It got an A in diversity, an A- in housing and a B+ in nightlife, crime and safety.

Ann Arbor, Michigan took the top spot. Take a look at the full list here: https://www.niche.com/places-to-live/rankings/cities/best-cities/