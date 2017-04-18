Midday Fix: Risotto with porcini mushrooms, prepared by chef Tony Priolo and Rashied Davis and details about Chef Bowl 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Tony Priolo and Rashied Davis

Event:

Chef Bowl 2017

Sunday, April 30

2:00 p.m.

Kings Bowl

1500 N. Clybourn

Chicago

For tickets:

saturdayplace.org/events/

Piccolo Sogno

464 N. Halsted Street

Chicago

(312) 421-0777

www.piccolosognorestaurant.com/

Risotto with Porcini Mushrooms

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Fresh porcini mushrooms, sliced

1 cup arborio or carnaroli rice

1 small onion, diced

2 1/2 cups porcini broth (dry porcini rehydrated in hot water)

1 Tbs olive oil

1 Tbs unsalted butter

1/4 cup white wine

1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese

sea salt to taste

black pepper to taste

Directions:

In a large risotto pot, heat the olive oil and onions. Cook about three minutes stirring constantly. De glaze with white wine. Season with sea salt and pepper. Add the rice and cook for another three minutes, stirring constantly. Add half of the porcini broth, sliced porcini and adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil and then after turn down to a simmer. Stir constantly to make the rice creamy. Keep adding the porcini broth in small parts until the rice is cooked through. When the rice is done (about 17 minutes start to finish) shut the flame off and add the remaining butter and cheese, stirring constantly. Adjust the seasoning and serve immediately.

Recipe courtesy of Chef Tony Priolo