Mid-week storms bring in cooler weather
-
From storm to sun, wild weather week rolls on
-
Spring storm to bring high winds and snow this week
-
Storms will open and close first week of spring
-
Showers, thunderstorms expected across the Chicago area Saturday into Sunday
-
Chicago getting 1st significant snowfall since December
-
-
February warm spell continues to break records
-
Risk of severe storms across Chicago area Friday late morning/afternoon
-
Cooler and cloudy for a stretch
-
Seasonably mild damp weather continues into mid-week
-
Wild April weather to bring snow and sun
-
-
Very mild weather on the way this week
-
Mild, windy weather to last most of the week
-
Week of wintry weather