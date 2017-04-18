Man, 61, carjacked at gunpoint in Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A 61-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint in Naperville Tuesday morning.

It happened at about 10 a.m. in the 0-100 block of Testa Drive.

Police say the victim was in his vehicle when a man approached, pointed a handgun at him and demanded his vehicle. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle driving southbound on Testa Drive. The victim was not injured.

The vehicle is a blue 2007 Toyota Corolla with the license plate V265067.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s with a thin build. He was wearing all black and a black mask.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666.

41.774051 -88.183259