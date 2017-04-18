Lunchbreak: Killed lettuce, prepared by Big Jones chef Paul Fehribach and author Ronni Lundy

Paul Fehribach, chef and co-owner of Big Jones restaurant

Ronni Lundy, author of Victuals: An Appalachian Journey with Recipes

To purchase a copy of the book:

Victuals: An Appalachian Journey, with Recipes

Event:

April 20

6:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Big Jones

5347 N. Clark Street

Chicago

To make a reservation:

bigjoneschicago.com/

Killed Lettuce

serves 4

Ingredients:

8 cups torn crisp salad greens (in bite-sized pieces)

2 whole green onions, finely chopped

4 bacon slices

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

Rinse and thoroughly dry the greens, and then toss them with the green onions in a large bowl. Fry the bacon in a skillet over medium heat until very crisp, and remove from the skillet to drain. Remove the skillet from the heat. Immediately pour the vinegar over the lettuce and toss, then pour the warm bacon grease over that, tossing again. Add salt and pepper to taste. Crumble the bacon over the greens and serve immediately.

The defining part of this dish is that the greens—and the chopped green onions that are mixed with them— are not cooked, but are tossed with vinegar and hot bacon grease to wilt them. In that general rubric, variations exist. My mother tossed the raw lettuce and onions in vinegar and then poured on the bacon grease. Sheri Castle’s grandmother cooked the vinegar and grease together with a bit of sugar. A friend of my family made hers by tempering a beaten egg with the hot grease and vinegar and then cooking it to make a thick dressing. My mother once killed a bowl of vinegared lettuce by pouring on ladlefuls of hot, pork-seasoned pinto beans. A number of restaurant chefs serving killed lettuce these days like to top the dish with a soft-cooked egg so the runny yolk can become a part of the dressing.

Here are proportions and directions from my family’s kitchen to get you started. Serve this with cornbread to sop up the dressing.