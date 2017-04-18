Jury awards $350,000 in teen’s fatal Chicago police shooting

CHICAGO — Jurors have awarded $350,000 in damages in a lawsuit brought by the mother of a black teen fatally shot by Chicago police.

The Chicago Tribune reports the jury found the July 2013 shooting of 17-year-old Christian Green unjustified. They awarded the damages Tuesday.

Attorney Victor Henderson representing the teen’s mother told jurors Green already tried to ditch a weapon and was shot in the back while running away. Prosecutors said Officer Robert Gonzalez was justified shooting Green because the teen was pointing a handgun at him.

A bullet struck Green in the left side of his back, piercing his lung and heart. Court records show Green’s gun was found in a vacant lot about 75 feet from his body.

Henderson says the money won’t bring Green back, but is symbol that he mattered.