Cubs Game Notes For Tuesday vs. Milwaukee

* The Chicago Cubs already have more losses this April (6-7) than they did all of last April (MLB-best 17-5). Last year, the Cubs didn’t lose their seventh game until May 11, at which point they were 25-7 (in the first game of a doubleheader against the Padres).

* For the numerologists out there, the Cubs have allowed an even number of runs in 11 straight games, one shy of the franchise record set in 1927. The MLB record for consecutive games allowing an even number of runs is 17, done twice; by the 1921 St. Louis Cardinals and the 2010 Toronto Blue Jays.

* The Brewers have hit three home runs in three straight games.

* Jimmy Nelson has been hittable with the bases empty (9/32), but once a runner reaches base, Nelson has been lights out (0/14).