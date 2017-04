Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chance the Rapper's birthday cake looked a bit spicy.

Chance turned 24 with a cake that looked like an order from his favorite, Harold's Chicken.

It even had hot wings and fries spilling down the side, but those are not real; they're made of fondant.

A Mistic kiwi-strawberry drink was on the side.

Chance the Rapper's birthday cake is the greatest pastry creation of all time. Harold's with the Kiwi-Strawberry Mystic!!! pic.twitter.com/HTxj1cqmi2 — Do312 (@Do312) April 17, 2017

This was created by Alliance Bakery, which is also selling Chance themed cookies to raise money for Chicago Public Schools.