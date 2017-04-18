Blackhawks take day off to refocus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASHVILLE - A week ago, the Blackhawks were excited to start another Stanley Cup run.

Now, unthinkably, they're on the verge of being swept out of the playoffs in the opening round.

The team didn't skate Tuesday, using the extra time between games as a contemplation day while they search for answers in the wake of Monday's crushing defeat.

"Stunned, disappointed - I don't know what the right word is," explained head coach Joel Quenneville. "That's a game where we've got to find a way to make sure we close them out that night and get excited for the next game. But, we'll find a way to get excited again knowing that the challenge and task is even greater."

Under Quenneville, the Hawks have fared well in elimination games, sporting a 13-5 record.