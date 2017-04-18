Around Town visits the 360 Chicago Observation Deck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

360 CHICAGO Observation Deck

875 N Michigan Ave., 94th Floor

www.360chicago.com

New 360 Sky Series includes:

Saturday: 360 Sky Yoga welcomes yoga enthusiasts from all skill levels to a one-hour weekly class led by 360 CHICAGO’s professional instructor. Participants will be led through meditation and gentle flow movements to awaken the senses, stretches, breath-centered movements and morning salutations. This class costs $25 including general admission, and pre-registration is required for the limited-size classes which begin at 9:30 a.m. Tickets available online.

Sunday: 360 Sunday Funday is fun for families with half price admission for kids from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (valid for 606 Appreciation Rate guests, too!), and kid-friendly entertainment from 1 – 3 p.m. featuring Myster AJ’s magic and storytelling led by Super Epic Story Time.

Monday: 360 Tripod Mondays is the only day of the week photographers can use a tripod in the observation deck attraction. Set up a tripod all day long to capture skylines, low-light views, night shots, stormy skies and more. Throughout the year, special photography events are led by 360 CHICAGO photography ambassador and renowned photographer, Nick Ulivieri. Best shots shared on social and tagged #360TripodMondays will be considered for a year-end photography exhibit at the venue.

Tuesday: 360 Sky Guide tours led by Chicago Architecture Foundation volunteers offer an opportunity to learn about Chicago skyline standouts from high above the city between 6 – 9 p.m.

Wednesday: 360 Sky Art encourages painters and illustrators to bring an easel and canvas to capture the unparalleled views throughout the day. 360 CHICAGO provides plastic floor protection and a folding chair for participants. Please note: The Art in the Sky programming will be paused during the heavily-trafficked months of June through August, and resumes September 1st.

Thursday: 360 Hoppy Hour presented by Revolution Brewing concludes the week’s Sky Series with the Chicago-brewed craft beer specials, big-screen TVs, board games and DJ entertainment by Mode events from 5:30 -8:30 p.m.

Observation Deck Hours and Pricing

Open 365 days a year from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., the last ticket is sold at 10:30 p.m. General admission: $20.50 for adults (ages 12+); $13.50 for youth (3-11); free for children under 3. The 606 Resident Appreciation Rate offers those with proof of 606 zip code residency a 50 percent savings on general admission. 360 Sky Yoga tickets must be purchased in advance, online for $25. Additional ticket options are available online.

TILT Pricing

TILT costs $7 per person and tickets do not include admission to the observation deck. Guests first purchase a valid on-site admission ticket to gain access to the observation deck and TILT. Tickets can be purchased online or in person at 360 CHICAGO’s ticketing desk, based on availability.

360 CHICAGO is located at 875 N. Michigan Avenue, 94th Floor in Chicago, IL. For information, weekdays 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., call 312-751-3681. All other times, please call 312-654-2892. Follow on social media through Twitter and Instagram: @360ChiViews; Facebook: 360 Chicago.

Visit www.360chicago.com for information.