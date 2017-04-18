20 people pucker up for ‘Kiss a Kia’ challenge in Austin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Austin, TX -- A good kiss is priceless, so priceless it could get you a free new car.

20 people at a Kia dealership in Austin,Texas, puckered up and put their lips on a new Kia Optima for the 'Kiss a Kia' contest. The winner of the contest gets a free Kia.

96.7 KISS FM at the Southwest Kia in Round Rock is putting on the contest. They started at 8 a.m. Monday.

If there's no winner after 50 hours, the station will conduct a random drawing to determine the winner.

The contestants get a 10-minute break every hour.