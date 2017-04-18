10 deals and freebies to score on Tax Day

CHICAGO — It’s Tax Day! But instead of just paying Uncle Sam, you can also treat yourself to a bunch of deals and freebies.

Here are a few options:

Clean out your workspace

Office Depot is letting customers shred up to five pounds of documents, including tax records, for free through April 29 at Office Depot and OfficeMax stores with a printable coupon available at at Office Depot’s website.

Staples is additionally allowing customers to shred up to two pounds of documents for free with this printable coupon.

Chow down

Noodles & Company’s ‘File Online, Order Online’ offer gives those who file their taxes digitally (and those who don’t!) $4 off any $10 purchase placed through order.noodles.com using the code ‘TAXDAY17’ at checkout.

McDonald’s specials range from 10-piece Chicken McNugget for $1.49 in the northeast to BOGO Big Mac and/or quarter pounder deals in Florida. Guests can get the offers on McDonald’s app.

All Firehouse Subs locations are offering a free medium sub when you purchase a medium or large sub, chips and drink.

Bruegger’s Bagels’ Big Bagel Bundles are only $10.40 at participating locations until Wednesday. Sign up online for the coupon.

Serve your sweet tooth

Dunkin’ Donuts is offering free donuts (one per customer) while select Cinnabon stores are offering free Cinnabon-bites.

Great American Cookies continues its annual Tax Day tradition by offering a free Birthday Cake Cookie to customers who stop by participating locations Tuesday.

And when you’re done eating….

Planet Fitness “knows tax time can be stressful,” so they are offering the opportunity to relax with a free HydroMassage at one of their many participating locations. Redeem the massage by showing this coupon to the front desk.