Woman found strangled to death in suburban apartment

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. – Suburban police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in her apartment.

Schaumburg police were called to an apartment in the 2600 block of Clipper Dr on Sunday for a well being check. Police say they entered the apartment and discovered the body of 33-year-old Tiffany Thrasher.

An autopsy was conducted and determined the cause of death to be strangulation, police said in a statement.

Police say the woman was killed between 8 p.m. on Saturday and 11:45 a.m. Sunday.

At this time, police have no one in custody.

They are asking anyone with any information to contact detectives at (847) 882-3534.