White Sox Game Notes For Monday @ NY Yankees

* The Yankees have dominated the White Sox at Yankee Stadium recently, where New York has gone 13-2 since June 30, 2012. And the Yankees’ success predates their current home ballpark, as New York has posted a home record of 28-9 versus the White Sox since the beginning of 2006.

* The White Sox took two of three games from Minnesota this weekend despite scoring five total runs in the series. White Sox hitters are batting .308 in the first two innings of games this season, but just .191 from the third inning on.

* The Yankees have won their last seven games to improve to 8-4 and move within a half-game of Baltimore in the AL East. The last time the Yankees produced a longer winning streak was when they won 10 in a row in June 2012.

* Derek Holland allowed no runs over 6.0 innings at Cleveland last Wednesday, the first time he prevented an opponent from scoring in any start since April 30, 2016. Even better, Holland permitted only one hit versus the Indians, a career low (starts only).

* Greg Bird erupted from a 1-for-26 (.038) slump to begin 2017 by going 3-for-3 on Sunday, when he blasted his first home run of the campaign while also scoring (2) and driving in (2) his first runs of the season.

* Jordan Montgomery made his major league debut last Wednesday, when he allowed five hits and three runs (two earned) over 4.2 innings against Tampa Bay. Montgomery’s seven strikeouts were the most by a Yankee in an MLB debut since Luis Severino in 2015 (also seven).