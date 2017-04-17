White House Snapchat account makes unfortunate typo

An unfortunate and ironic typo from the White House Snapchat account had social media buzzing Monday afternoon.

I know it's just a simple typo but why does this unfortunately happen with DeVos (via the White House snap chat) pic.twitter.com/zx4IWxTz0b — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) April 17, 2017

President Trump and First Lady Melania welcomed families to the White House for the annual Easter Egg Roll.

During the event, Secretary of Education Betsy Devos met with participants. The Snapchat account titled her “Secretary of Educatuon.”

The official White House Snapchat page just called Betsy DeVos 'Secretary of Educatuon'. pic.twitter.com/XKD18VvLyq — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 17, 2017

The Hill reports the snap was deleted, but not before several people commented on it on Twitter.

"Educatuon"? Only the best and the brightest on the White House Snapchat account pic.twitter.com/EEQawSunZT — Super Deluxe (@superdeluxe) April 17, 2017

Thousands of children are expected at the White House for its biggest social event of the year.