White House Snapchat account makes unfortunate typo

An unfortunate and ironic typo from the White House Snapchat account had social media buzzing Monday afternoon.
President Trump and First Lady Melania welcomed families to the White House for the annual Easter Egg Roll.
During the event, Secretary of Education Betsy Devos met with participants. The Snapchat account titled her “Secretary of Educatuon.”
The Hill reports the snap was deleted, but not before several people commented on it on Twitter.
Thousands of children are expected at the White House for its biggest social event of the year.