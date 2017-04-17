Violent weekend leaves 2 dead, dozens wounded

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago police will be increasing patrols in and around CTA stops following a violent weekend in the city leaves two people dead and 45 wounded.

Just before 11:30 a.m. Monday, a man riding in a car was shot and killed in the 7000 block of South Chappel Ave in South Shore. The female driver wounded.

Earlier Monday, around 2:40 a.m., a 33-year-old man was shot and killed near the Garfield Red Line stop after getting into an argument with another man on the platform. Within minutes, officers in the 9th District who heard the suspect's description over the radio apprehended the accused shooter with the weapon.

Year to date, the numbers are down slightly in both shooting incidents and homicides in the city.

“We have seen some progress in areas by no means are we declaring victory,” Superintendent Eddie Johnson said.

Today, Johnson gave a 37,000 dollar check to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Metropolitan chicago.

While he feels reducing gun violence will take a multi-faceted approach, mentoring is a big piece of that puzzle.

He also mentioned his support of the bill that would increase sentences for gun offenders.

That legislation has passed the state senate and now moves to the house.