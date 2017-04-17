United removes bride and groom traveling to wedding from plane

HOUSTON — United is not apologizing after kicking a couple off a flight from Houston over the weekend.

They were headed to Costa Rica to get married.

According to Reuters, it all started when the couple changed seats. They said they didn’t think it would be a problem since the flight was half full. However, the seats they moved to were considered upgraded seats.

The couple said when they were asked to move back to their assigned seats, they complied, but were ordered off the plane.

But United said the couple was repeatedly asked, and wouldn’t follow the flight crew’s instructions.