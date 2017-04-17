× Teen clothing retailer Rue21 closing 400 stores, 15 in Illinois

CRANBERRY, Pa. — Teen clothing retailer rue21 is closing about one-third of its stores nationwide as it focuses more on its online business.

The privately held company is shuttering nearly 400 stores, leaving it more than 700 stores in 48 states.

The company has 41 stores in Illinois and is closing 15 of them. Here is the full list of the locations of those closures:

Aurora Commons in Aurora, Ill.

Stratford Square Mall in Bloomingdale, Ill.

The Promenade Bolingbrook in Bolingbrook, Ill.

Fairview Park Plaza in Centralia, Ill.

Market Place Shopping Center in Champaign, Ill.

Oak Point Centre in Effingham, Ill.

Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth, Ill.

Jacksonville Shops, Ill.

Yorktown Center in Lombard, Ill.

Times Square Mall in Mount Vernon, Ill.

Gerry Centennial Plaza in Oswego, Ill.

East Court Village in Pekin, Ill.

White Oak Mall in Springfield, Ill.

Tanger Outlet Center in Tuscola, Ill.

Westfield Hawthorn in Vernon Hills, Ill.

The company is based in Cranberry, north of Pittsburgh. In a Facebook post, it called the decision to close the stores “difficult but necessary.” Like many brick-and-mortar retailers, it has been battling declining mall traffic amid strong competition online.

The company didn’t say how soon the stores will close, though its website is promoting store-closing sales.

