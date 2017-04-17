Owner of Animal Adventure Park gives an update on April and her newborn calf

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. -- April the giraffe finally gave birth on Saturday to a male calf.

An online audience of over a million people tuned in to watch the arrival of the long awaited calf, who came in at 129 pounds and 5 feet nine inches tall.

This is April’s fourth calf, but Animal Adventure Park’s first giraffe calf.

In response to the suspicion around the legitimacy of April's pregnancy, Jordan Patch, owner of the Animal Adventure Park Zoo, told WGN News they never had any doubts that she was indeed expecting a baby.

A contest is now being held to pick a name for the calf.

Patch says the contest is a donation based system, where people pay a minimum of five dollars to suggest five possible names for the calf. Portions of the donations will go towards the giraffe conservation fund and Ava's Little Heroes, a fund that helps sick kids in the community.

After the first round of voting, the park will choose the top 10 names and hold a second round of voting, where people will get to choose from the top 10 names.

Patch says people are donating more than five dollars to get their name of choice chosen.

To donate and pick a name for April's calf, people can go to nameaprilscalf.com