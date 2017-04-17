× Monday Chicago-area hydrologic river stages and flood/advisory forecasts

Sunday’s heavy rains over the area north and west of Chicago have caused segments of the Rock, Kishwaukee, Des Plaines and Fox Rivers to rise, and while flooding is not anticipated those rivers may approach bankfull and Flood Advisories have been issued. Rainfall was not as heavy south and east of Chicago, so rivers there are nearly steady or falling – Minor Flooding continues on the Kankakee River at Shelby affecting Lake and Newton Counties in Indiana and the Illinois River at LaSalle affecting Bureau, LaSalle and Putnam Counties in Illinois. Rivers in flood or under a flood Advisory are depicted in green strips on the highlighted map.

Following are the latest river stages/flood forecasts compiled by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…