Man shot to death on South Side Red Line platform

CHICAGO, Ill. — An argument erupted at the Red Line’s Garfield station on the South Side.

One man was shot and killed.

Police are investigating.

Red Line trains are not stopping at Garfield station due to police activity. Shuttle buses will be available shortly for alternative service.

More than 40 people were shot in Chicago over the Easter weekend. Including the red line shooting, two died. The other death was a man who was shot Sunday morning in Douglas Park.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.