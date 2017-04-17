Hydration Through Food

Staying hydrated is an important part of living a healthy life. But most people don’t realize that it’s not just about reaching for water. Plenty of foods are great to keep us hydrated. Jane Monzures got the scoop on which ones can give us that boost from Balanced Babe Sarah Baker, and they cooked up a tasty and hydrating recipe!

Sarah’s Cauliflower Fried Rice:

-1 medium head of cauliflower, rinsed

-1 package of frozen stir fry vegetables

-Your choice of soy sauce, tamari sauce, or stir fry sauce for taste

-1 tbsp. of coconut oil

-Optional: 2 egg whites

Directions:

-In a food processor, gently pulse cauliflower until it resembles rice

-In a skillet, heat up the coconut oil and sautee the stir fry vegetables until soft

-Add the cauliflower to the skillet with your choice of sauce, continue cooking for no longer than 10 minutes, stirring consistently

-If you’d like, add egg whites to your stir fry rice, scramble the egg whites separately then add them to the main dish just before you take it off the skillet

-Serve and Enjoy!