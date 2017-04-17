Full list of free summer movies at Millennium Park revealed

CHICAGO — Another sign that summer is almost here! The City of Chicago has revealed what films it will be showing for free at Millennium Park this year.

You can catch movies at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday nights from June 13 through Sept. 5.

Here’s the full list:

The Blues Brothers – June 13

1980, Rated R, 132 minutes

This screening is presented in conjunction with the Chicago Blues Festival, happening June 9–11, in its new location in Millennium Park.

Caddyshack – June 20

1980, rated R, 98 minutes

Julie and Julia – June 27

2009, rated PG-13, 123 minutes

El Norte – July 11

1983, rated R, 141 minutes

Screened in Spanish with English subtitles

La La Land – July 18

2016, rated PG-13, 128 minutes

Network – July 25

1976, rated R, 121 minutes

Bend it Like Beckham – August 1

2002, rated PG-13, 112 minutes

FULL MOON DOUBLE FEATURE: Ghost and The Shining – August 8

Ghost

1990, rated PG-13, 127 minutes

The Shining

1980, rated R for strong violence, strong language, 144 minutes

Hidden Figures – August 15

2016, rated PG, 127 minutes

Five Heartbeats – August 22

1991, rated R, some sexual content, 122 minutes

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 80th Anniversary Family Daytime Screening

Thursday, August 24 at 10am

1937, rated G, 83 minutes

The Princess Bride – August 29

1987, rated PG, 98 minutes

Wayne’s World – September 5

1992, rated PG-13, 95 minutes