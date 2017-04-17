Full list of free summer movies at Millennium Park revealed

CHICAGO — Another sign that summer is almost here! The City of Chicago has revealed what films it will be showing for free at Millennium Park this year.
You can catch movies at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday nights from June 13 through Sept. 5.
Here’s the full list:
The Blues Brothers – June 13
1980, Rated R, 132 minutes
This screening is presented in conjunction with the Chicago Blues Festival, happening June 9–11, in its new location in Millennium Park.
Caddyshack – June 20
1980, rated R, 98 minutes
Julie and Julia – June 27
2009, rated PG-13, 123 minutes
El Norte – July 11
1983, rated R, 141 minutes
Screened in Spanish with English subtitles
La La Land – July 18
2016, rated PG-13, 128 minutes
Network – July 25
1976, rated R, 121 minutes
Bend it Like Beckham – August 1
2002, rated PG-13, 112 minutes
FULL MOON DOUBLE FEATURE: Ghost and The Shining – August 8
Ghost
1990, rated PG-13, 127 minutes
The Shining
1980, rated R for strong violence, strong language, 144 minutes
Hidden Figures – August 15
2016, rated PG, 127 minutes
Five Heartbeats – August 22
1991, rated R, some sexual content, 122 minutes
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 80th Anniversary Family Daytime Screening
Thursday, August 24 at 10am
1937, rated G, 83 minutes
The Princess Bride – August 29
1987, rated PG, 98 minutes
Wayne’s World – September 5
1992, rated PG-13, 95 minutes