Emily Kaplan discusses a number of NFL Draft hopefuls on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - The days before the selections are going down while chatter is starting to heat up - a lot.

Are the Bears ready to make the jump and take a QB at No. 3? Is that DeShaun Watson or even Pat Mahomes? Will they decide to go with an impact defender instead?

All of these have been floating around and will continue until the first pick is made in Philadelphia on April 27th.

Emily Kaplan of Sports Illustrated and The MMQB came on Sports Feed to discuss a number of scenarios that could transpire during the three days of the NFL Draft. She also discussed what the Bears could do with their high first round pick with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

Watch Emily's segments from the show in the video above or below.