David Ross revved his engine for a jive on Monday night’s Dancing With The Stars.

He and his professional partner Lindsay Arnold dance to a song from the upcoming Cars 3.

Before they danced, it was revealed he made the cut and would dance again next week.

Earlier in the day, Ross let the show’s host Tom Begeron try on his World Series ring.

Yeah, Disney Night is cool, but World Series Ring Afternoon is good, too! @D_Ross3 @Cubs pic.twitter.com/9E11fVF641 — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) April 17, 2017

Ross’s son and his classmates showed their support.

My son's class today. Means the world to have your support! Now go make all your parents vote! pic.twitter.com/iEvyRDzkA9 — David Ross (@D_Ross3) April 17, 2017