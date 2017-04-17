× Cubs Game Notes For Monday vs. Milwaukee

* The Cubs took two of three games at Milwaukee earlier this month, when Chicago outhit the Brewers, .293-.175. And with runners in scoring position, the Cubs batted .306 while limiting Milwaukee to a .133 average.

* After opening 2-5 at home this season, the Brewers have climbed over .500 (7-6) by winning five of their past six games, all of which came on the road. Milwaukee is just one win away from matching its victory total for all of last April (8-15), while the Brewers have surpassed their mark from April 2015 (5-17).

* The Cubs lost three straight to the Pirates this weekend to fall back to .500. The Cubs didn’t lose consecutive games last season until dropping a double-header on May 11, and they didn’t suffer three straight defeats until May 21-23.

* Eric Thames is coming off a huge series at Cincinnati, where he clubbed homers in all four games and totaled five in all. Thames became the first Brewer since Geoff Jenkins in 2003 (also versus the Reds) to generate homers in every contest of a four-game series.

* In addition to hitting in all eight games against the Cubs since the beginning of last September, Ryan Braun smacked six home runs and collected 14 RBI over that streak. Braun leads all active players with 41 career doubles versus the Cubs, while he ranks second to Albert Pujols among actives with 30 homers and 110 RBI against Chicago.

* Through his first two starts of 2017, John Lackey’s ERA is 13.50 in the first inning, but 0.90 thereafter. He’s allowed a .429 batting average in the first two innings of his outings, but a mark a .042 (1-for-24) from the third inning on.