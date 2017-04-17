× Chicago police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

CHICAGO — Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl last seen Monday in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

Charisma Atwood was last seen near the areas of 6600 S. King Drive and 6700 S. Cottage Grove. She’s described as 5’3,” African American with a light complexion, brown eyes, and black braided hair. She may be wearing her braids up in a bun, and was last seen wearing a gray sweater, blue top with blue jeans, and gray and pink Jordan gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago Police at 312-747-8380.