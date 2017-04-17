× Check your tickets! Mega Millions winner worth $5 million sold in Chicago

CHICAGO — A Mega Millions lottery ticket that won $5 million was sold at a Chicago gas station last Friday, according to the Illinois Lottery.

The winning numbers from Friday’s drawing were 05-10-55-60-73, and the Megaball was 12, with a Megaplier® of X5.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Mobil station at 2800 W. Lawrence Ave. in the Ravenswood neighborhood on the North Side, according to the lottery’s website.

While winners can mail their ticket in to claim their prize, many people would probably feel more comfortable handing it over in person at a Prize Claim Center. The lottery has centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Fairview Heights, and Springfield.

Prizes must be claimed within a year of their drawing.