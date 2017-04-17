× Blackhawks Game 3 Notes For Monday @ Nashville

* The Predators shellacked the Blackhawks, 5-0, on Saturday night, taking a commanding 2-0 lead in the series, and becoming just the third team to blank Chicago in back-to-back home playoff games all-time (also Montreal in 1960 and St. Louis in 2002).

* Just four teams in Stanley Cup Playoff history have been shut out three straight times by the same opponent in the same postseason: Detroit in 1945 (by Toronto), Chicago in 2002 (by St. Louis), Philadelphia in 2002 (by Ottawa) and Minnesota in 2003 (by Anaheim).

* The Blackhawks have been down 0-2 in a best-of-seven 32 times in franchise history, and have come back to win five of those matchups. Chicago has dropped Games 1 and 2 at home four times in franchise history, coming back to win just one of those series (in 1995 vs. Toronto).

* This is just the second time in team history that Nashville has taken a 2-0 lead into Game 3 of a best-of-seven series. The Preds defeated the Ducks in seven games after winning the first two tilts of their postseason series in 2016 (First Round).

* Chicago is 3-3 in six all-time postseason games vs. the Predators at Bridgestone Arena. The Blackhawks won the last two regular-season meetings with the Preds in Nashville, averaging four goals per game in those victories.

* Ryan Johansen had a goal and two helpers Saturday, recording his first career three-point postseason performance, and giving him a team-best four points in the 2017 playoffs. Johansen has 11 points (1g, 10a) in seven skates vs. the Blackhawks this season – most of any player in the league (regular and postseason combined).