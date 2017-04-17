April 2017—currently among the 5% warmest—slated for a 5-day cooldown starting with big rains/possible hail later Wednesday; 2nd blustery storm predicted this weekend
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued
Storms will open and close first week of spring
Chicago getting 1st significant snowfall since December
Tornado damage in Marseilles Illinois- multiple severe weather reports across north central Illinois.
Showers, thunderstorms expected across the Chicago area Saturday into Sunday
3 storm chasers killed while chasing tornado
Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms south and east of Chicago this afternoon
Spring rains to visit the area in coming days
Cold snap wanes following weekend deep freeze
Freezing rain could hit morning commute
More storm reports- 95 mph gust at Michigan City
Update: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Livingston County expired at 5:15PM CDT
Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory until 8AM CDT for portions of Kendall, Will, DuPage and Cook Counties