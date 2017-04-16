Week to start mild then turn rainy and cool

Chicagoans basked in a warm Easter weekend with Saturday’s summery 82 high followed by Sunday’s mild 73. The warm trend will continue early in the week with highs reaching the lower 70s both Monday and Tuesday, though winds off the lake will keep shore locations cooler. Conditions will take a decided downhill turn beyond that as mid-week storms bring rounds of showers and thunderstorms, the first Tuesday night and early Wednesday followed by a second batch Wednesday night and Thursday, adding to the city’s soggy spring. In their wake, high pressure building across the upper Great Lakes will funnel chilly northeast winds into Chicago later in the week dropping inland temperatures into the 50s while lakeside locations hold in the 40s with temperatures next wqeekend expected to run 20 to 30 degrees cooler than last.