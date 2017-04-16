Voting opens to name April the giraffe’s baby boy

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — The long wait is finally over. April the Giraffe finally had her baby shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday as millions watched online.

Early reports are the baby boy is doing well, getting a thumbs up from the zoo’s veterinarians, according to a post on the Animal Adventure Park Facebook page.

So what’s next?

“We have a baby boy; and he will need a name!” the zoo posted on Facebook.

Fans who invested hours of their lives watching April pace back and forth in her enclosure, waiting for the baby to come, will get a chance to make their mark by suggesting what he should be called.

Knowing the Internet, there will be plenty of votes for Giraffey McGiraffeface, but the zoo says participants can “vote on any name or names” for the next 10 days. After those 10 days the zoo will reveal the top 10 most popular entries, and then open up voting on those names for an additional five days.

But the votes aren’t free – they cost $1 each, with a minimum of 5 votes per person. There are also no limits to how many times each person can vote. The zoo says funds raised in this effort will go towards giraffe conservation efforts, Ava’s Little Heroes, and towards the Animal Adventure Park itself.