× Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory until 6AM CDT Sunday morning for all or portions of Ogle, Lee, Winnebago, DeKalb, McHenry and Boone Counties

The Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office has issued an Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory until 6AM CDT for Ogle, Lee, Boone, northern DeKalb, southern Winnebago, and western McHenry Counties. As of midnight CDT up to 2 to 3-inches of rain had already fallen in some areas of the aforementioned counties, and more rains are expected until a cold frontal system finally moves to the south and east of our area later this Sunday morning. The Advisory area is depicted in green on the highlighted map.

The following locations will be impacted by the heavy rains…

Rockford, Belvidere, Woodstock, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Sycamore, Dixon, Rochelle, Harvard, Marengo, Genoa, Oregon, Mount Morris, Walton, Rockford Airport, DeKalb, Roscoe, Poplar Grove, Byron and Cherry Valley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

Current Regional weather radar mosaic…