Sunday Chicago-area hydrologic river stages and Flood/Advisory forecasts
Overnight rains ranged from a half-inch south to 2 to 3-inches far northwest. The heavier rains to the northwest will cause rivers to rise in that area and Flood Advisories have been issued for segments of the Kishwaukee and Rock Rivers as well as continued on the Fox River. Minor flooding continues on the Kankakee River at Shelby affecting Lake and Newton Counties in Indiana and the Illinois River at LaSalle affecting Bureau, LaSalle and Putnam Counties in Illinois. Flood Warnings/Advisories are depicted in green strips on the highlighted map.
Following are the latest river stages/flood forecasts compiled by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecast
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave 7.0 2.76 07 AM Sun 0.38
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 6.54 06 AM Sun -0.07
Gurnee 7.0 6.49 06 AM Sun 0.11
Lincolnshire 12.5 10.52 07 AM Sun -0.03
Des Plaines 15.0 12.51 07 AM Sun 0.21
River Forest 16.0 9.30 07 AM Sun -0.08
Riverside 7.0 4.77 07 AM Sun 0.12
Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater 9.5 8.92 06 AM Sun 0.08
Montgomery 13.0 12.73 07 AM Sun 0.10 Advisory
Dayton 12.0 9.21 07 AM Sun 0.00
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 16.32 07 AM Sun 0.36
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 8.57 07 AM Sun 0.55
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 7.93 07 AM Sun 0.32
Shorewood 6.5 2.99 07 AM Sun 0.05
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 6.97 06 AM Sun 0.50
Foresman 18.0 11.56 07 AM Sun 0.42
Chebanse 16.0 7.64 07 AM Sun 0.46
Iroquois 18.0 12.03 07 AM Sun -0.02
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 9.56 07 AM Sun 1.23
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 7.85 07 AM Sun -0.24
Kouts 11.0 8.68 07 AM Sun -0.24
Shelby 9.0 9.73 07 AM Sun -0.26 Minor
Momence 5.0 3.75 07 AM Sun -0.08
Wilmington 6.5 3.38 07 AM Sun 0.05
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 3.45 06 AM Sun -0.29
Hart Ditch
Dyer 12.0 2.90 07 AM Sun -0.01
Little Calumet River
Munster 12.0 6.57 07 AM Sun 0.16
South Holland 16.5 7.12 06 AM Sun -0.10
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 2.84 07 AM Sun 0.15
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 5.10 07 AM Sun 0.06
Leonore 16.0 7.13 07 AM Sun 0.49
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 8.65 07 AM Sun 0.16
Ottawa 463.0 460.24 06 AM Sun -0.20
La Salle 20.0 20.53 07 AM Sun -0.13 Minor
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 4.69 07 AM Sun 0.72
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 5.07 07 AM Sun 1.32 Advisory
Perryville 12.0 8.95 06 AM Sun 1.14
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 8.71 07 AM Sun 0.17
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 7.09 06 AM Sun 0.12
Rockford 9.0 3.69 07 AM Sun 0.10
Byron 13.0 10.13 07 AM Sun 0.66 Advisory
Dixon 16.0 11.85 06 AM Sun 0.21