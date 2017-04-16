× Sunday Chicago-area hydrologic river stages and Flood/Advisory forecasts

Overnight rains ranged from a half-inch south to 2 to 3-inches far northwest. The heavier rains to the northwest will cause rivers to rise in that area and Flood Advisories have been issued for segments of the Kishwaukee and Rock Rivers as well as continued on the Fox River. Minor flooding continues on the Kankakee River at Shelby affecting Lake and Newton Counties in Indiana and the Illinois River at LaSalle affecting Bureau, LaSalle and Putnam Counties in Illinois. Flood Warnings/Advisories are depicted in green strips on the highlighted map.

Following are the latest river stages/flood forecasts compiled by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…