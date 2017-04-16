Sunday Brunch: Bananas Foster French Toast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Executive Chef Massimo Gaffo from the Rosebud Restaurant Group joined us for a special Easter Sunday Brunch. He made Bananas Foster French Toast.

You can also have it made for you at:

Carmine’s

1043 N. Rush Street, Chicago

http://www.rosebudrestaurants.com

Bananas Foster French Toast

Banana

6 pieces 1 3/4 inch cut Challah Bread

8 eggs

4 cups of milk

1 c maple syrup

1 c of honey

1 Tb. cinnamon

1 tsp rum extract

zest of prange

Mix together all ingridients

Take each piece of Challah and soak them in Cinnamon Honey egg wash

Take 10 c of captain crunch and robo coupe till fine

Place challah bread one at a time and completely encrust with Captain Crunch.

In hot skillet with light oil, place Challah bread carefully cooking each side until golden brown.

Complete each piece, let rest.

In hot sautee pan place slice banana's and brown sugar, sautee, add 2Tb of butter, sautéed,

Deglaze with 1 c of Meyer's dark rum. simmer.

Drizzle over finished Challah French Toast, Sprinkle with powered sugar,

Finish with two scoops of Vanilla Gelato and Vanilla Bean Whipped Cream.

Serve.....