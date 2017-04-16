Strong thunderstorm – Significant Weather Advisory for LaSalle County until 2AM CDT…
Between 1 and 2AM CDT a strong thunderstorm will be moving east-northeast across LaSalle County producing locally heavy downpours with wind gusts possibly as high as 50 miles per hour.
Locations impacted include…
Ottawa, Streator, Peru, Marseilles, Oglesby, Seneca, Serena, La Salle, Spring Valley, Sheridan, Utica, North Utica, Tonica, Grand Ridge, Naplate, Millington, Lostant, Ransom, Cedar Point and Kangley. Current Regional Weather Radar Mosaic...