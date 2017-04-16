× Cleveland police search for suspect who killed man live on Facebook

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for the suspect who shot and killed a man live on Facebook Sunday afternoon.

The murder happened on East 93rd St. in Cleveland. Police said the shooter broadcasted the deadly shooting live on his social media page and claimed to have committed other homicides.

Police have not verified that anyone else has been killed, according to spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.

The suspect was identified as Steve Stephens, a black male who is 6-foot 1-inch and weighs 244 pounds. He has a full beard.

Stephens was last seen wearing a dark blue and grey or black striped polo shirt.

He is believed to be driving a white or cream-colored SUV.

Police say he is armed and dangerous.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.